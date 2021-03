Foxconn started investing in Vietnam in 2007, mainly in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Vinh Phuc provinces.

The Apple supplier's total investment in Vietnam was $1.5 billion by December last year.

Foxconn's total revenue in the Southeast Asian country reached $3 billion in 2019 and $6 billion last year and is expected to reach $10 billion this year. It also targets to add 10,000 jobs this year.

It expects to increase revenue in Vietnam to $40 billion in the next three to five years.