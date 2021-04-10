German media spotlights Vietnam’s new leadership

Written by Stefan Kühner, the article said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong holds high prestige in Vietnam and lauded his role in the fight against corruption in the country over recent years.



A screenshot of the article

Meanwhile, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, in his capacity as Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure, succeeded in leading the country in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impact of the global economic crisis.

He has helped consolidate Vietnam’s prestige in the international arena through intensive and extensive cooperation in ASEAN, the article stated.

It also cited newly-elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s remarks at the National Assembly, where he said he will carry forward the achievements of the 2016-2021 tenure in order to drive the country forward.