Germany’s newspapers spotlights Hanoi’s mass Covid-19 vaccination

Hanoi conducts vaccination against Covid-19 for locals (Photo: VNA) The article said that Hanoi began the mass vaccination against Covid-19 on July 28. In Hoan Kiem district, which is flooded by tourists at normal times, around 4,000 doses per day are now administered at seven vaccination centres.



Employees working in key public administration departments at high risk from Covid-19 and workers in industrial areas are the first to be injected.

The vaccination campaign runs from July to April next year and benefits 5.1 million people between 18 and 65 years old. At the moment, the vaccines from Astra-Zeneca, Moderna and Sputnik V are mainly administered in Vietnam.

The article also mentioned to the fourth wave of the pandemic which hit Vietnam in late April. From around 3,000 infections detected in the three previous waves, the Southeast Asian nation has to date recorded over 100,000 cases.

The municipal authorities have implemented drastic measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the article wrote, adding that people returning to the capital from pandemic hotspots must be quarantined in dedicated facilities for 14 days and must undergo at least three PCR tests by method. If all three tests’ result is negative, they will continue to quarantine for seven days at home and be tested again on the last day of quarantine.

Hanoi has also set up many checkpoints on the roads entering the city, with police, military and medical forces on duty regularly to control vehicles entering and leaving the city.

