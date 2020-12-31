Greetings to Indonesia on 65 anniversary of diplomatic ties

They said over the past 65 years, bilateral traditional friendship founded by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno and fostered by generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries has been growing effectively and substantially in various areas, becoming an invaluable common asset of the two nations.

On such a foundation, the Vietnam – Indonesia strategic partnership will keep growing strongly in the near future on the basis of sharing common vision and strategic interest, thus bringing practical benefits to the two nations, making positive contributions to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world, they said.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also cabled greetings to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia also inaugurated a website on activities marking the occasion at https://vnembassy-jakarta.mofa.gov.vn/vi-vn/65nam/Trang/default.aspx. The website featured basic information about bilateral relationship, speeches by leaders, a short film on bilateral diplomatic ties, a photo exhibition on bilateral relationship in Yogyakarta and Bali, a seminar on trade, investment and tourism, and a press briefing. Similar contents were also uploaded on the English-language website of the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association at https://ivfa.or.id/.