Gunman surrenders, all hostages released in Manila incident

The hostage-taker was identified as Archie Paray, a former security guard of the mall. He agreed to leave his weapons, reportedly a pistol and grenades, in the shopping mall.



The incident happened at around 10:00 am (Manila time) when the hostage-taker entered the mall, shot and wounded a person and took around 30 others.



Armed policemen and negotiators were swiftly deployed to the scene after that.