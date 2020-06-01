Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore, Indonesia

The Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed 518 more COVID-19 cases on May 31, raising the total infections to 34,884, and most of the new patients are migrant workers residing in dormitories.

There are 374 patients still under treatment while 13,242 others under quarantine in the city state at present.

The same day, the Health Ministry of Indonesia announced 700 new infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, adding up to the total of 26,473 cases.

Achmad Yurianto, a health official, also informed about 40 more deaths from the disease, bringing the number of facilities in the country to 1,613. Besides, 7,308 patients have fully recovered so far.

Meanwhile, Thailand confirmed four new cases, who are from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and no deaths on May 31. The respective total figures now stand at 3,081 and 57.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman of the Thai Government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in her country has slowed down, and about 80 percent of the new cases over the last couple of weeks were Thais returning from overseas.

In the Philippines, the country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines is set to resume some domestic and international flights on June 1 after more than two months of suspension.

They include the routes linking with the US, Vietnam, mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, China’s Hong Kong and Taipei, Singapore, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The planned domestic flights include ones connecting Manila with Basco, Laoag, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, and Bacolod.