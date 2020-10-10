Indonesia: 35 percent of workers laid off due to COVID-19

JobStreet Indonesia country manager Faridah Lim said that 54 percent of Indonesian workers had felt the impacts of the pandemic.



He said the hospitality, tourism, textile, food and beverage and architecture sectors had been the most impacted. Those working in the hospitality and catering services were most affected, with 85 percent, followed by tourism workers 82 percent, and construction workers 64 percent.

People aged 18-24 were also among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, with 67 percent, the survey showed.

Involving more than 5,000 respondents from across Indonesia, including employees, jobseekers and recruiters, the survey also found that 43 percent of Indonesian workers have suffered pay cuts of up to 30 percent during the imposition of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

Jobstreet Indonesia also made an assessment of the satisfaction of Indonesian workers with the quality of life. Accordingly, before the COVID-19 outbreak, about 92 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with their quality of life. However, at present, the number of such people has fallen to 38 percent.

According to experts, the number of people who are pessimistic about the quality of life in Indonesia will continue to increase if the Indonesian Government does not take drastic measures to control the pandemic to recover the economy.