Indonesia: 91 strategic national projects completed

One of the major completed projects is the Palapa Ring that connects 34 provinces through optical fiber with broadband networks.



In 2020, Indonesia plans to complete over 100 infrastructure projects in the list of national strategic projects.



Deputy for Coordination of Infrastructure Acceleration and Regional Development in the ministry Wahyu Utomo said two projects that will be completed at the end of this year include the road infrastructure and the airport train at Adi Soemarmo airport in Solo, Central Java.



Apart from 223 national strategic projects, there are three additional programmes, namely the electricity, aircraft industry, and economic equality programmes, with a total investment of nearly US$300 million, he said.