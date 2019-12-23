Indonesia concerned over rising thalassemia cases

The country recorded over 9,000 thalassemia cases in 2016. The figure rose to more than 10,500 in the middle of this year. Over 2,500 newborns are diagnosed to live with the disease each year.

According to the Indonesian Health Ministry, the number of thalassemia patients tends to rise each year.

Experts said the disease is mostly found in the Mediterrane, the Middle East and the Southeast Asia, especially in Indonesia and the south of China.

The Indonesian health sector is calling on social organisations to join hands to help patients, both materially and psychologically.