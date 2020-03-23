Indonesia confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Nine COVID-19 patients have recovered, said the health ministry’s spokesman Achmad Yurianto, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 29.

Also on March 22, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said it wants the death penalty for people convicted of corruption during the COVID-19 outbreak, in a stark turnabout from its recent focus on prevention instead of actively pursuing investigations.

According to KPK chairman Firli Bahuri, the agency will be going for the maximum penalty allowed under the law.

With the government pouring 62.3 trillion Rp (US$3.9 billion) into nationwide measures to combat COVID-19 and launching social safety net programmes, there are growing fears that much of that money could be embezzled.

Among the major projects initiated is the conversion of Wisma Atlet Kemayoran in Central Jakarta into a hospital and using two small islands in Riau Islands province to accommodate thousands of COVID-19 patients.