Indonesia extends work-from-home time as COVID-19 lingers on

According to Tjahjo, this decision may be further extended if necessary.

The Indonesian Ministry of Health said on the same day that the country recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 6,760.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia announced that there were 473 Indonesian citizens abroad infected with the disease, including 19 deaths.

In Cambodia, Health Minister Mam Bun Heng said over 10,000 textile workers from localities nationwide who returned to Phnom Penh after the New Year festival Chol Chhnam Thmay will be put into mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

He said by April 20, his country had not recorded any new COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Malaysia confirmed 36 more cases of COVID-19 on the same day, increasing the total in the country to 5,425, including 89 deaths.