Indonesia loosens restrictions in mining law

Speaking to a lower house’s committee on February 13, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif announced five principles of law revisions, including economic growth, energy security, natural resources and environment protection, and sustainable development.

The government also hopes that mining companies will invest in downstream industries such as coal-fired power and coal gasification plants.

The largest Southeast Asian economy initially targeted putting 51 nickel and bauxite processing plants into operation by 2022, but now decreasing it to 38.