Indonesia, Philippines confirm over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Over the last 24 hours, the Philippines confirmed 3,281 new cases and 26 deaths, lifting its total of infections and fatalities to 241,987 and 3,916.

Meanwhile, Indonesia recorded 3,046 more patients and 100 deaths, bringing the total of infections and fatalities in the country to 200,035 and 8,230 – the highest in Southeast Asia.

Among Southeast Asian countries, the Philippines and Indonesia are the two most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In his speech at the virtual 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) on the same day, President of the Cambodian National Assembly Heng Samrin called for strengthening international cooperation and solidarity between countries in the region to cope with the health crisis.

He emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges such as public health concerns, breakdown of global supply chains, and serious impacts on global economy and society.

Many countries in Asia have begun loosening their restrictions amid positive changes of the epidemic situation.