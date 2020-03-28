Indonesia, Philippines see records in new COVID-19 infections

The Indonesian Health Ministry announced 153 more infection cases on the day, bringing the total to 1,046.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported six deaths, raising the total to 87. Meanwhile, 46 fully recovered.

The Philippines confirmed 96 new cases and nine fatalities, pushing the total to 803 infections and 54 deaths.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Felimon Santos Jr was also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He is in good health condition and being treated at a military hospital.