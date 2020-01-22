Indonesia prepares for return of alleged militants abroad

Mahfud said on January 21 that about 660 Indonesian nationals, including 187 people in Syria, classified as foreign terrorists, have been requested to be repatriated.

He noted that Indonesia’s security officers had a meeting to discuss matters on whether or not they will be repatriated.

Mentioning concerns over the issue, Mahfud said that if these citizens return home, they might bring radicalism to the country.

The tourism and investment sectors may also be impacted by terrorist threats, he added.

The minister stressed the need for Indonesia to prepare well a de-radicalization programme.

He said that it is badly needed a broad discussion on all aspects related to the repatriation of the alleged militants from abroad.