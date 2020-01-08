Indonesia ready to confront EU over palm oil discrimination

Indonesia will resist discrimination against its palm oil products, and the country is preparing a question list, which will be adjusted with the team of attorney and scheduled to be filed to WTO on January 14, Indonesia Vice Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga said on January 7.

Sambuaga said the team will undergo an initial process of consultation with the EU team to clarify and gather comprehensive facts regarding this matter in Geneva, Switzerland.

Some ministries related to this dispute as well as institutions, associations, business persons and law practitioners have lent support to Indonesia upon this measure to face EU via the WTO.

Indonesia has filed a lawsuit at the WTO against the EU, claiming the bloc's restrictions on palm oil-based biofuel are unfair, the Indonesian trade ministry said on December 15.

The EU concluded earlier this year that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and its use in transport fuel should be phased out by 2030.

Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, has repeatedly said it will challenge the EU's renewable energy directive, known as RED II, at the WTO's dispute settlement body.