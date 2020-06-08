Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 cases

Speaking at a press conference on the same day, Achmad Yurianto, an official of the Health Ministry, said Indonesia now has a death toll of 1,801, a rise of 31 cases within one day.

Testing for COVID-19 is being carried out in areas with large numbers of infections across the country, while citizens are required to wear face masks to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Philippines had 714 news cases to report in 24 hours as of June 6 afternoon, raising the number to 21,340, with 994 fatalities.