Indonesia to build two special economic zones on Batam island

An official from the ministry said a draft revision has been completed and awaiting for the President’s approval.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto is preparing for the launch of the two special trade zones.

In 2019, the Indonesian government approved the construction of two special trade zones, including an aircraft maintenance and repair facility at the Hang Nadim International Airport and a digital hub in Nongsa.

The country will also collaborate with the US smart phone manufacturer Apple at Nongsa digital park.

Since the regional election was launched in 2001, Batam was ruled by a local government that stripped parts of the authority's power over the island.

Since President Joko Widodo took office for a second term in 2019, his administration has planned to merge the two authorities and change the status of the island, from a free trade zone to a special economic zone.