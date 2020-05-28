Indonesia to resume tourism, trade activities

Business activities in the field of tourism will see many changes such as the number of visitors and opening hours.

Regarding trade, Indonesia will have detailed regulations on activities of traditional markets, especially those seriously affected by the pandemic.

The country is also preparing a scenario for other industries such as mining, crop production and agriculture to resume operations, according to Airlangga.

Some localities have returned to the “new normal” status like Aceh, Riau, North Kalimantan, Maluku, Jambi, and Jakarta.

Large-scale social distancing restrictions are due to expire on June 4 and West Java on May 29.