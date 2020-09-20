  1. International

Indonesia, US strengthen cooperation in infrastructure financing

Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati and his US counterpart Steven T. Mnuchin remotely completed the signing of the Cooperation Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure Finance and Market Building on September 18.

Workers complete the Purwosari overpass project in Surakarta, Central Java, on June 16. (Photo: Antara)

The deal is a joint effort of the two countries in encouraging the private sector to support infrastructure project, and creating favourable conditions for the development of the financial market thus providing more investment to infrastructure expansion.
The initiative is expected to deal with capital demands amidst Indonesia’s developing infrastructure system.
Indonesian financial officials held that the cooperation is suitable to the National Medium Term Development Plan of Indonesia.
It is also expected to help strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

