Indonesian FM discusses with Iranian, US ambassadors

While addressing the New Year celebrations at the Foreign Ministry, the minister highlighted the significance of Indonesia summoning the two ambassadors to send across a peace message while stressing that the use of violence to settle their differences will be beneficial to none, according to the Indonesian news agency.

She hoped both sides would do their utmost to exercise self-restraint, so the escalation of conflict can be avoided.

The escalation of conflict between Iran and the United States will lead to uncertainty in the Middle East and will ultimately have a global impact, she said, adding that without new conflict, the global economy has come under pressure.

The minister highlighted Indonesia’s direct interests in creating peace in the Middle East to protect millions of Indonesian nationals who stay, live, and work in the region.

Hence, the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East will undoubtedly have an impact on the Indonesian community in the region, she pointed out.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and the US following the killing of commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in a US air strike at the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3.