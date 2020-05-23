Indonesian President cancels holiday public gathering

An open house will involve a large mass gathering that can increase COVID-19 transmission, therefore the President will not host the event, presidential staffer Angkie Yudistia said on May 22.

She said that the president understood that Idul Fitri was a moment to forgive each other and to strengthen ties with relatives and friends. However, people needed to maintain physical distance and communicate online instead.

All meetings held and attended by the Indonesian President are conducted virtually using video. There should be no exception for Idul Fitri gatherings.

The Indonesian government previously declared a ban on all mass religious activities, including Idul Fitri congregational prayers, to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be home quarantined for 14 days after an officer who attended a recent meeting with him tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on May 22.

Muhyiddin has tested negative but all members of the meeting have been instructed to undergo screening and 14 days of self-quarantine, the statement added.

Malaysia recorded 78 new cases and one death on the day, raising the national tally to 7,137, with 115 fatalities.