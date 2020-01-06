Indonesian President’s helicopter makes emergency landing due to bad weather

Lieutenant Colonel Risd Bogor, a commander at Atang Sanjaya air base in Bogor, West Java, said 30 minutes after taking off from Atang Sanjaya, the squadron of three helicopters had to make an emergency landing in hilly area due to strong winds and pouring rain.

Floods and landslides earlier this year have blocked access roads to six villages of Kiarasari, Kiara Pandak, Urug, Cisarua, Cileuksa and Pasir Madang in Sukajaya district, Bogor Regency, West Java. President Joko Widodo was heading to the isolated areas by helicopter.

As there is no alternative way to the flood-hit area, President Jokowi had to postpone his visit, and wait for better weather condition.

Heavy rain in Jakarta and Java island from January 4 has impacted the search and rescue work of competent authorities.