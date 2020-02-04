Indonesia’s light rail transit system to reduce traffic jam in Bali

The project will be carried out under a partnership among Indonesia’s state-owned construction firm Nindya Karya, Korea Rail Network Authority (KRNA) and Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND).

It will cost an estimated IDR5 trillion , or US$400 million .

The LRT will span 4.78 kilometers with four stations between a would-be satellite terminal in Kuta, Bali’s tourist epicenter, and the airport, said Nindya Karya acting president director Haedar A. Karim.

The project will look like Jakarta Metro Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Haedar said, adding that it will be built 30 metres below surface level.

He also noted that the construction will start about three months after the MoU signing and the project will be put into use in the next 1.5 or 2 years.

The LRT service could benefit millions of visitors who travel in and out of the airport each year and help reduce traffic congestion in the resort island.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport welcomes around 5.7 million visitors from January to November 2019.

Aside from Bali’s LRT project, the KRNA has also provided 500 million USD to finance the development of the LRT connecting the velodrome facility in Rawamangun, East Jakarta, with Dukuh Atas, Central Jakarta.

Indonesia’s North Sumatra provincial administration is also planning to build an LRT system this year with the help of KRNA to connect four cities - Medan, Binjai, Deli Serdang and Karo.