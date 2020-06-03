Japan likely to re-open borders to entrepreneurs from Australia, Vietnam

AAP quoted Japanese media as saying that the Japanese government is planning to allow business travellers from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand into the country in the coming months.

According to the Asahi Shimbun daily, the Japanese government is considering allowing business travelers from the four countries to enter if they test negative for coronavirus in two separate tests conducted upon departure from their home country and arrival in Japan.

After entering Japan, visitors' movements would be restricted to areas including place of stay, company offices and factories. They would be banned from using public transportation.

Along with Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and have strong trade ties with Japan.

According to the World Health Organization, the Southeast Asian region accounts for just 4.4 percent of global COVID-19 infections, much lower than America or Europe, which each make up roughly 40 percent.