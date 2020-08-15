Japan, Malaysia to ease travel restrictions

The agreement came at a meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in the suburbs of Kuala Lumpur on August 14.

At the event, they also discussed regional and global issues of shared concern, including strengthening collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.

As scheduled, Motegi held talks with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali later the same day.

After arriving back to Japan, Motegi will take working trips to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from August 20 and return home on August 25.