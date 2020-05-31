Japan newspaper weighs Vietnam’s opportunities, challenges in 2020

The article pointed to challenges facing Vietnam this year, including the widespread impacts of the COVID-19, protectionism, competition between powerhouses, and complicated developments in the East Sea.

However, it said that Vietnam will overcome all difficulties to fulfil its role, given its experience of working as the ASEAN Chair in 2010 and the successful organisation of the East Asia Summit.

The article suggested Vietnam share its experience in disease response with other countries.

An expanded conference with the participation of big countries will not only benefit Vietnam, but also contribute to stabilising security in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region at large.

The article said that 2020 is the year for ASEAN member states to reaffirm the central role of ASEAN.

It also affirmed that Vietnam can completely succeed in implementing a foreign policy with ASEAN characteristics.