Korean President appreciates Vietnam’s support in range of fields

Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo: Yonhap)

The Korean President welcomed the new ambassador taking up office despite the effects of COVID-19 on his daily life and work.

He highlighted the important role of the ambassador and the Vietnamese embassy in connecting and promoting cooperation between the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

Moon expressed his thanks for the support from the international community, including Vietnam, to the country’s efforts in promoting the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, as well as facilitating the development of multilateralism, especially in the field of international trade, COVID-19 prevention and control, and climate change response.

For his part, Tung expressed his pleasure at taking on the role as the ambassador to the RoK, at a time when the strategic cooperative partnership is flourishing and ASEAN and the RoK are implementing the RoK’s New Southern Policy.

He vowed to work hard to make contributions to the development of Vietnam-RoK ties as the two countries are looking forward to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 12, 1992-2022).