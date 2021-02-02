Lao leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary on re-election

In his message, Thongloun Sisoulith said Trong’s re-election as the Party General Secretary during the 13th National Party Congress demonstrates appreciation and trust of the whole Party, army and people in the Party chief’s outstanding role and leadership experience.

The Lao leader expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the CPV headed by Trong, Vietnamese people will reap more achievements in realising the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, thus turning Vietnam into a modernity-oriented industrial country.

He affirmed to continue working together with Party General Secretary and State President Trong and other new leaders of the CPV to further cultivate the Vietnam-Laos relationship.

He believed the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples would further prosper, for the interests of the two countries’ people, and for peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

In his message, President Bounnhang Vorachith shared the Lao Party General Secretary and PM’s view, saying achievements by Party General Secretary and State President Trong have significantly contributed to elevating Vietnam’s role and position in the regional and international arena.

Under the sound leadership of the CPV and the Vietnamese State, along with Trong’s experience, Vietnamese people will obtain more fruits in national construction, defence and development, he said.

Bounnhang Vorachith said he hopes that Trong will contribute more to the bilateral friendship.