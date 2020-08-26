Laos: over 5,400 people get dengue fever

A press release of the ministry said Vientiane capital had the most cases with 1,269, followed by Bolikhamxay with 639.

The capital city also recorded the most fatalities due to dengue fever, four, while Bolikhamxay had two. Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang each had one death.

Dengue fever often occurs in most localities in Laos in the rainy season. The Health Ministry has implemented preventive measures while working to improve the quality of diagnosis and treatment at medical establishments across the country.