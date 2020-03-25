Laos reports first two COVID-19 cases

A representative from the ministry spoke at a press conference in Vientiane on the same day that both patients have travelled abroad and worked closely with foreigners.

The 28-year-old man arrived in Thailand on March 4 and returned home on March 9. He then quarantined himself at home and tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 on March 23 after suffering from fever, headache, muscle ache, and shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old woman returned home from Sweden on March 15.

So far, the SARS-CoV-2 has been confirmed in 196 countries and territories around the world.