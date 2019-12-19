Malaysia approves budget estimates for 2020

Deputy president of the senate Datuk Halim Abdul Samad announced the decision late on December 17.

The bill was unanimously approved by members of the senate after it was debated for four days starting from December 9, which was followed by two days of winding up by each ministry which ended last night.

Earlier, the Supply Bill 2020 was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Ir. Amiruddin Hamzah for the third reading and supported by Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Of the sum, 81.1 percent or 241 billion RM is for operating expenditure (OE) while the balance of 56 billion RM is for development expenditure (DE).