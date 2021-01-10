Malaysia: Conditional registration of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved

Noor Hisham, through his official Twitter and Facebook posts, said the matter was approved by the 352nd Malaysia Drug Control Authority (PBKD) Meeting which convened on January 8. However, the company needs to submit some important data within the allotted time before it is allowed to be used.

To date, Malaysia has signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to obtain 12.8 million doses of vaccine. The country would also receive another 6.4 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca in addition to several other suppliers.

The Southeast Asian country has experienced complicated development of COVID-19 in recent days. As of January 8, the nation documented 131,108 infections and 537 deaths.