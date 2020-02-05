  1. International

Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with coronavirus

VNA
Malaysian health authorities on February 4 confirmed the first citizen to be infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10.

A nurse checks the temperature of a visitor as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

The Malaysian man had travelled to Singapore last month for a meeting with colleagues from China - including one from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic. He showed symptoms of fever on January 29, nearly a week after returning home.
Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the 41-year-old man was admitted to the isolation ward. He was confirmed positive for the coronavirus on February 3.
The other new case announced on February 3 was a Chinese national from Wuhan who has been in Malaysia since Jan 18. The 63-year-old man was isolated.

