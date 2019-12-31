Malaysia grants 15-day visa exemption for Indian tourists

Along with Indian tourists, Chinese citizens will enjoy the visa-free entry in 2020.

However, the tourists must be registered through the electronic travel registration and information system, and once registered, tourists must travel to Malaysia within three months.

The 15-day visa-free period cannot be extended. The tourist can re-apply for the same short-term visa 45 days after they leave Malaysia.

Malaysia witnessed a surge in the number of Indian and Chinese tourists during January – September this year. The country welcomed 2.41 million Chinese visitors and nearly 540,000 Indians, up 5.7 percent and 23.2 percent, respectively, according to Director of the Malaysia General Tourism Musa Yusof.