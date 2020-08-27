Malaysia looks to tighten borders

Director-general of the ministry’s health agency Noor Hisham Abdullah said on August 26 that 24 out of the 50 new infections recorded since August 20 were imported.

The number of such cases is increasing in recent days, so the government should not ease the border but “tighten” it, he said.

He added that the health ministry is closely monitoring the situation in some countries and territories such as the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The same day, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said travelers who have visited or transited through the Republic of Korea in the previous 14 days will be required to quarantine at a designated facility instead of their own place of residence.

This will take effect on August 29 and apply to all travelers who enter Singapore.

People who are placed in quarantine will also need to be tested for COVID-19 before their release.