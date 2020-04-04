Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia record more COVID-19 cases, deaths

With this figure, Malaysia remains the country with the highest number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Southeast Asia.

The same day, the ministry confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total fatalities in Malaysia to 53.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Ministry of Health on April 3 announced 29 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest number recorded a day in this country, bringing the total fatalities to 136. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased by 385 to 3,018.

Indonesia also confirmed an additional 196 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 11 deaths from the disease on the same day, said Achmad Yurianto, a local health official.

This is the highest number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indonesia in a day since the country recorded its first case a month ago.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 1,986, with 181 dead and 134 having recovered.