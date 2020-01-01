Malaysia promotes digitalisation of economy

Citing a report of the Malaysian Statistics Department, Lim said the digital economy is expected to contribute more than 21 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022.

He said the budget 2020 will allocate MYR450 million (nearly US$110 million) for the e-wallet programme to speed up e-payment.

To spur the digital economy, the government will also invest MYR21.6 billion to implement the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan, which would expand access to high-speed broadband internet at reasonable cost.