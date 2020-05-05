Malaysia requests compulsory coronavirus test for foreign workers

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this will be done as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the requirement applies to foreign workers in all sectors, including the food and beverage industry.

"As a precautionary measure, we agreed that foreign workers in all sectors, be it construction, factories or restaurants, undergo a mandatory swab test," he said during a daily press conference.

He said the cost of the screening will be covered by the employers.

The Malaysian Health Ministry has suggested screening start in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

To curb the spread of the deadly disease, Ismail Sabri said the Works Ministry has sealed the site at Jalan Ampang, and any other construction site with coronavirus-positive cases will be closed immediately.

According to the Health Ministry, on May 4, Malaysia recorded 55 new cases of COVID-19, of which seven were from foreign countries, the rest were infections in the community, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,353, including 105 deaths.

Also on the day, 71 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,484, accounting for 70.6 percent.