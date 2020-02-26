Malaysian King consults lawmakers to decide new PM

The first 90 lawmakers were invited for consultation on February 25 while the remainder will be met the following day.

What the King practices is said to be in line with Malaysia’s Federal Institution, which gives him power to appoint a Prime Minister to advise him in the exercise of his functions.

Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation as Malaysia's Prime Minister on February 24. Shortly after, he also resigned as Chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – or the United Indigenous Party of Malaysia founded and led by him.

At the same time, the party announced it was quitting the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Mahathir, 94, took office as Malaysian PM in May 2018, for the second term. He once held the position from 1981 to 2003.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has accepted Mahathir’s resignation but asked him to stay on in the role until the next PM is appointed and a new cabinet formed.