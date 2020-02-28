Malaysia’s lower house to convene next week to decide on new PM

Mahathir made the statement on February 27 after meeting King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the Royal Palace.

Due to the developments in the political arena, the lower house will begin its session for 2020 on March 2, a week earlier than the schedule. At the meeting, if no one receives a parliamentary majority, Malaysia may go for a fresh election.

Earlier, Mahathir returned as chairman of the of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) after two days of quitting the position.

Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation as Malaysia's Prime Minister on February 24. Shortly after, he also resigned as Chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – or the United Indigenous Party of Malaysia founded and led by him.

Mahathir, 94, took office as Malaysian PM in May 2018, for the second term. He once held the position from 1981 to 2003.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has accepted Mahathir’s resignation but asked him to stay on in the role until the next PM is appointed and a new cabinet formed.