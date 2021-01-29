Messages of congratulations extended to 13th National Party Congress

The Communist Party of Canada hailed Vietnam’s political and socio-economic progress, describing it as a source of inspiration for communists and the progressive people of Canada.



The leadership and achievements of the CPV have manifested the strength and vitality of the Party as well as the Vietnamese people, it said.



Meanwhile, the Communist Party USA highlighted that the international spirit of the CPV has risen beyond the region to the entire globe.



As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Vietnam represented the voice of stability and peace in the world in 2020, read the message.



Meanwhile, the Jordanian Communist Party underlined that the things that make the preparations for the 13th National Congress of the CPV were the involvement of the entire Vietnamese people at home and abroad, showing the brainpower and desire of the whole Party and people of Vietnam.



The Communist Party of Sri Lanka, for its part, noted that Vietnam has become one of the fast growing countries in Asia with improved living conditions of local people and political stability as well as a rising position in the regional and world arenas. It attributed Vietnam’s successes to the exemplary leadership of the CPV.



By January 26, the 13th National Party Congress had received 298 congratulatory letters and messages from 149 parties, six regional and international organisations, 93 friendship and people’s organisations, 25 diplomatic delegations, and 16 individuals from 92 countries.