Myanmar: Over 400 pandemic curfew violators arrested in a week

Legal action was taken against them under the Penal Code for violating curfew.

During the period, a total of 205 people who didn't wear face masks in public were also arrested across the country under the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases Law.

The national-level Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 issued a nighttime curfew in some regions and states including Yangon region to contain the spread of COVID-19.

At present, some townships in Yangon region are under the stay-at-home order as they have recently seen increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Myanmar had reported 5,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 81 deaths in the country as of September 20 morning, according to the latest figures released by the country’s Ministry of Health and Sports.