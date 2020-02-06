nCoV begins its toll on Indonesian economy

Chairman of the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) Hariyadi Sukamdani said palm oil was also among the commodities affected, as the virus outbreak had caused a delay in shipments of the commodity to China, one of Indonesia’s major buyers.

He said with its declining trade with China, Indonesia will be difficult to achieve the economic growth target of 5.3 percent this year.

If the epidemic continues to become complicated, Indonesia is also at risk of losing about 1.7 million Chinese tourists, he noted.

Hariyadi said that Indonesian businesses are now seeking markets other than China market, but this is difficult because the export price to China is more competitive.

Meanwhile, Suhariyanto, head of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) of Indonesia, said the epidemic will cause a sharp drop in the number of Chinese tourists to Indonesia this year.

Indonesian Minister of Tourism Wishnutama Kusubandio on February 5 said the acute respiratory disease may cause losses of up to 54.8 trillion Rupiah or US$4 billion to the country’s tourism sector.