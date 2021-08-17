No Vietnamese citizens in Afghanistan after one UN staffer repatriated: Embassy

A US Chinook helicopter flies above the American embassy in Kabul on Sunday. AFP/VNA Photo Ambassador Nguyen Tien Phong, said that following the Foreign Ministry’s directions, the embassy has posted a notice on its official website and stayed in contact with people in Afghanistan to seek information about Vietnamese citizens in the country since first reports of possible Taliban forces’ advancing into the capital city.



According to the embassy, at present, there are no Vietnamese citizens in Afghanistan.

On August 3, the embassy coordinated with relevant agencies to bring a Vietnamese citizen working for a United Nations agency in Afghanistan back home safely.