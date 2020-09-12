Numbers of COVID-19 cases continue increasing in some SEA nations

The Philippine Department of Health confirmed an additional 4,040 infections of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the biggest daily rise over the last 12 days, raising the COVID-19 tally in the nation to 24,947 – the highest in Southeast Asia.

The country also saw 42 more related deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 4,066.

Under-Secretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Philippines is promoting the capacity of the whole healthcare system, with a focus on increasing beds at public hospitals.

The government will also increase COVID-19 testing laboratories and quarantine facilities while installing more bedrooms for medical workers, she added.

In Myanmar, 115 new cases were reported on September 11, one day after new lockdown measures had been imposed in an effort to contain the second wave of infections.

COVID-19 cases in the country now number 2,265, including 14 deaths.

The Myanmar Government on September 10 requested people to restrict travel, except for emergencies. Local airlines also announced the suspension of services until the end of September.

On September 11, Malaysia reported 182 new coronavirus infections, the biggest increase over the last three months. As a result, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country now totals 9,810, including 128 deaths.

Meanwhile, Brunei went through the eighth straight day without any new cases on September 11, keeping the number of infections at 145 with 139 recoveries.