Philippines evacuates people ahead of 2020’s strongest storm

According to Gremil Naz, a local disaster official, pre-emptive evacuations have started in coastal and landslide-prone communities in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Albay provincial authorities will order residents in risky areas to leave their homes.

Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph sustained winds and gusts of up to 265 kph, is forecast to make landfall on November 1 as the strongest to hit the Philippines since Haiyan that killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013.

Goni, moving westward at 20 kph from the Pacific Ocean, will bring intense rains over the capital and 14 provinces nearby on October 31 evening.