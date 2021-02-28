Philippines extends partial lockdown in capital

In a statement on February 27, spokesperson of the Philippine President Harry Roque said the decision follows a report of 2,651 new virus infections, the highest daily increase in more than four months.

The Philippines will be the last in the region to get its first shipment of vaccines, comprising 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech’s vaccines donated by China, to be delivered on February 28, and earmarked for healthcare workers and military troops. The country has the second largest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile in Cambodia, the Health Ministry on February 27 announced the establishment of a security sub-committee to oversee all quarantine facilities nationwide.

As of morning the same day, Cambodia recorded a total of 766 infection cases.