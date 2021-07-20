Philippines - important, trustworthy partner of Vietnam: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on July 19 (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader of Vietnam said relations between the two countries have been unceasingly intensified throughout the last 45 years, since their diplomatic ties were established on July 12, 1976.

President Duterte noted the Philippine Government and people have consistently treasured and worked to develop the countries’ strategic partnership, and that they appreciate Vietnam’s meaningful assistance in the recent past, including the medical supplies for the fight against Covid-19.

The two leaders agreed to work closely together to promote Vietnam - Philippines relations in all aspects, with a focus on implementing the plan of action for 2019 - 2024, carrying out activities marking the 45th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relationship, enhancing cooperation in security - defence and trade - investment, and creating favourable conditions for and encouraging enterprises to invest and do business in the sectors matching the countries’ potential and strength.

PM Chinh highlighted Vietnam’s readiness to continue ensuring stable and long-term rice supply for the Philippines, asking the latter to further open its market to food and agricultural products from Vietnam.

The leaders agreed to consider expanding cooperation to new areas amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as digital transformation, the digital economy, e-commerce, and the green economy.

They also shared the view that vaccine is an important strategy to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and work towards sustainable socio-economic recovery.

The Vietnamese PM said the two sides should cooperate more actively to secure equal access to vaccine sources, an idea highly valued by the Philippine President.

Regarding regional and international issues, both agreed that their countries will strengthen ties and support each other at multilateral mechanisms like the United Nations and ASEAN. They also concurred in working closely together to implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

The leaders shared the view on the importance of continuing to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity and principles relevant to the East Sea issue.

They affirmed the close coordination of their stances and viewpoints to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and accelerate the negotiation on a Code of Conduct (COC) on the waters between ASEAN and China in order to achieve an effective and substantive COC that accords with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, thereby helping to sustain regional peace and stability.

On this occasion, President Duterte invited PM Chinh to pay an official visit to the Philippines. The Vietnamese leader accepted the invitation with pleasure.