Philippines lifts restrictions on importing Fukushima food

Locsin said during a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Manila that the Philippines had eliminated the need for radiation test results for shipments of some types of seafood and agricultural products from Fukushima and surrounding areas on January 8.



Meanwhile, Motegi told a joint press briefing after the meeting that he looked forward to safe Japanese food reaching many of the people of the Philippines.

The Philippines had required radiation testing of beef and vegetables from Fukushima and Ibaraki, as well as fishery products from the two prefectures along with Tochigi and Gunma following the March 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, triggered by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

As many as 54 countries and territories took such measures following the crisis. The announcement by the Philippines means the number has fallen to 20, with the US, China and the Republic of Korea among countries maintaining restrictions of some kind.

At the meeting, the two ministers also agreed to step up security cooperation as well as economic partnership, including infrastructure development.

The two sides signed an agreement for Japan to provide a low-interest loan of up to 4.4 billion yen (US$40 million) to reinforce major bridges in Manila.